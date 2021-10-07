CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk: Vince McMahon Wanted Me To Make Fun Of Stephanie McMahon In Pipe Bomb Promo

By Jeremy Lambert
 6 days ago

On June 27, 2011, CM Punk cut one of the most memorable promos of all time when he broke the fourth wall and dropped the pipe bomb. Closing the episode of Raw, Punk expressed his frustrations with how things were going in the company and made references to other companies and people who didn't work for WWE.

PWMania

Former WWE Star Reached Out To Vince McMahon About A Return To The Company

Eva Marie recently stated in an interview that e-mails with Vince McMahon helped begin the process of her returning to WWE. It appears that another wrestler is taking a similar approach. In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Ariane Andrew aka Cameron commented on how she contacted Vince about...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Turned Down Vince McMahon’s Offer Of A Producer Job

Not everyone is into that. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world but that does not mean it is for everyone. There are a variety of wrestling fans as well as wrestlers who do not seem to like the way WWE is run these days. That can come from a lot of different directions, but a lot of it comes from the way the wrestling product is presented. That wound up being the deciding factor in a legend not sticking with the company.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bully Ray Recalls The Time Spike Dudley Asked Vince McMahon For Some “Good Pot”

During the latest edition of the “Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw” podcast, Bully Ray commented on the time Spike Dudley directly asked Vince McMahon if he could get him some ‘good pot’. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Spike enjoying marijuana use: “I was looking...
WWE
PWMania

Ex-WWE Referee Feels Vince McMahon Is Concerned About AEW, Shane McMahon

This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Mike Chioda” has been released. During it, the former WWE referee was asked whether he thinks Vince McMahon is concerned about the rise of AEW. “Yes, I think he is. He always wants to be on top. I have seen him demolish and...
WWE
Cm Punk
Vince Mcmahon
Paul Heyman
Stephanie Mcmahon
John Cena
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Riddle Talks His Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE

Matt Riddle was a recent guest on the “Out of Character” podcast and commented on his relationship with Vince McMahon, and more. He said,. “We do and we don’t, if I’m being 100% honest,” Riddle said on whether he and McMahon have a good relationship. “I’ve been on TV a lot, I work a lot. Vince sees me every week at least once, so he sees me and I’ve gotten a lot of handshakes. ‘Good job, I love your stuff.’ A lot of compliments. I’ve yet to receive a Vince McMahon hug. I was hoping I’d get one after SummerSlam, but not so much. I don’t want to force – don’t force it. He’ll hug me when he’s ready.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Beautiful recognition for Stephanie McMahon

Once again, WWE is among the top world powers in global entertainment, with the daughter of the federation's chairman, Stephanie McMahon, making it into a particular ranking, even coming in second on that list. We are talking about the ranking of CMOS, or the members of the board of a large company, who have been the most influential in the world and Stephanie McMahon comes only after Bozoma Saint John in this ranking, CMO of Netflix, a world power even greater than WWE.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Lana Comments On WWE & Vince McMahon Wanting Her To Change Her Hair Color

Former WWE Superstar Lana recently appeared at a virtual autograph signing for East Coast Autographs and talked about how WWE executives and Vince McMahon wanted her to change her hair color, and more. You can check out some highlights from the virtual signing below:. Lana on being discouraged about her...
WWE
CinemaBlend

Why WWE's Vince McMahon Is Likely Worried About AEW, According To One Former Referee

In early August, Vince McMahon went on the record in an earnings call and stated he’s not worried about AEW as a viable rival in the pro wrestling sphere, but not everyone believes him. I don't just mean fans, though there are plenty of those, but rather former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who recently shared his thoughts on what McMahon’s true feelings probably are, going by his personal history with the WWE CEO.
WWE
fighterfans.com

WWE: Seth Rollins reveals why he wanted to ‘strangle’ Vince McMahon

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on the latest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. The former WWE Champion discussed several topics during the interview, including his infamous Hell In a Cell match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. “My vision for what that was going to be was a lot...
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Announced For Forbes Most Influential CMO’s List

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon has been named to Forbes’ list of the World’s Most Influential CMOs (Chief Marketing Officers) for 2021. The ninth annual ranking from Forbes is based on 30 digital and social channels analyzed by data science teams from Sprinklr and LinkedIn. The pool of candidates were drawn from more than 500 CMOs and brands from across a wide range of Forbes lists and external lists, such as the World Federation Of Advertisers and the Brand Finance Global 500. Candidates that were considered had to be active and in their role from at least January through May of 2021. The list was created with assistance of artificial intelligence, while the brand performance metrics were based on more than 4.5 billion social media engagements.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Comments On His Last Conversation With Vince McMahon & More

AEW Superstar Adam Cole was a guest on “‎Talk Is Jericho” and commented on one of his last conversations with Vince McMahon, creative ideas on his main roster move-up (had he stayed with WWE) and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Adam Cole on his...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Big E Comments On Wanting A Match With Goldberg, Vince McMahon & More

WWE Champion Big E was interviewed on Hot 97 as he expressed his desire to have a match with Goldberg someday, his thoughts on Vince McMahon and more:. Big E on winning the WWE title: “It was incredible. Everyone was way too kind, and for anyone who knows, I’m very bad at accepting compliments. So, it’s been a lot of me squirming and saying ‘stop doing that.’ But nah, it’s been beautiful. Everyone has been beyond kind. That’s the best moment of my career, and I wish I could bottle that feeling and sell it or give it away for free. It’s just the most incredible feeling to get the love from your peers and fans. I got back to Gorilla and it was full.”
WWE
PWMania

Pat McAfee Speaks Out On His SmackDown Job, Praises Vince McMahon

WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and talked about his run so far:. “I think they got comfortable with me, used to me, they saw some of my content and there was a trust that was built up. When I was allowed to do the run with Adam Cole, because he broke my set and we did that whole thing — you always have to do this, every single day with everybody, but I think I was able to build up some trust with people about like, ‘Hey, I do understand a little bit about the business, not enough to act like I’m a genius or anything like that, but I know what is potentially a good because I do a show literally every single day. I’m not going to panic in any big moments because I’ve been in some of the largest of all time. I’m always coming from a good spot. They kind of let me do that and I’m very lucky to do that. Now, I’m getting a chance to sit next to the greatest of all-time in Michael Cole. I just go out there and have a blast. It’s not a profitable thing for me, SmackDown, aside from being in front of three million people every Friday night, which is incredibly huge and a massive commercial, but when you’re talking about strictly cash in pocket, it’s not that profitable. For me, I’m doing it, because I love it so much. I have so much fun and enjoy it.”
WWE
Fightful

NXT 2.0 Leaning Into Edgier Product At The Urging Of Vince McMahon

If some internal WWE discussions are any indication, even more huge changes could be in store for NXT. Based on the late September episodes of NXT, it seems that's already the case. Fightful has learned of discussions within the company about some plans for NXT 2.0 that are purportedly directly...
WWE
Variety

Vince McMahon Is Finally Getting What He Hasn’t Seen in 20 Years: Competition

WWE, alongside longtime broadcast partners USA Network and, more recently, Fox, has long been the preeminent professional wrestling promotion in the U.S. and globally. Garnering record-setting media deals with its most recent rights renewals, its no. 1 status hasn’t been challenged since Ted Turner’s WCW took a downturn in 1999 and was subsequently purchased by WWE CEO Vince McMahon in 2001.
MLB
