Organic Seminar - Prof. Steven Lopez - "Photodynamics simulations explain photochemical reactivity and selectivities towards strained molecules."

 7 days ago

Organic Seminar presented by Professor Steven Lopez of Northeastern University on 10/7/2021 at 12:30 PM. The seminar is titled: "Photodynamics simulations explain photochemical reactivity and selectivities towards strained molecules." This event will take place in room W128 of the Chemistry Building. Abstract: Photochemical reactions are increasingly important for the construction...

IN THIS ARTICLE
