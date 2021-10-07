Myra S. Sullivan
Myra S. Sullivan passed away Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Vincennes, Indiana, at the age of 59. She was born Friday, June 15, 1962, in Washington, Indiana. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 40 years, Jerry Sullivan; one daughter, Gerri Lynn Sullivan; four grandchildren, Jerry Wirts, Logan Gilmore, Kayden Gilmore and Megan Sullivan; mother Mary Souders; two sisters, Teresa Rose and husband Roger, Karen Jeffers and husband Mark; one brother, Jeff Kamplain and wife Jan; along with several other siblings, relatives, and friends.www.wamwamfm.com
