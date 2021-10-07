CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Center for Communication: Office Hours with Discovery Inc.: Leveraging LinkedIn

uiowa.edu
 7 days ago

Recruiters at Discovery Inc. share their tips for networking on LinkedIn and how to make your profile stand out, especially for Discovery's Internship Program. With a portfolio that includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Animal Planet, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Discovery is a global leader in entertainment, delivering over 8,000 hours of original programming each year.

events.uiowa.edu

Comments / 0

Related
uiowa.edu

Center for Communication - Where the Jobs Are: The Changing Media Landscape

From traditional networks to cutting-edge media companies, Center for Communication alumni have landed great jobs in the media industry. Come listen to these savvy young professionals tell what it's like to work at such leading media companies as NBCUniversal, Spotify, and ViacomCBS. Find out how they landed their jobs and are navigating their careers in a dynamic media landscape.
JOBS
The Guardian

Digital Communications Officer

Wolfson College is seeking an experienced Digital Communications Officer to play a key role in delivering its digital communications strategy. This is an exciting new post and has been created to support Wolfson’s ambitions to provide excellent, effective and attractive communications to its wide-ranging community and beyond. Working with the Communications Manager, you’ll manage the College’s digital communications channels, including its website, intranet, social media and email, creating engaging digital content, championing new ideas and digital developments, and acting as the digital guru across the College.
JOBS
MySanAntonio

FOMO is the main driver for Gen Z to return to the office, according to LinkedIn

With the start of the implementation of remote work just over a year and a half ago, many Mexican companies thought that this would be an ideal scheme for young employees due to its flexibility and the comfort of working from home, however, a recent study LinkedIn, which interviewed 1,023 professionals in Mexico found that Gen Zers, those between 18 and 25 years old, are eager to return to the office, as they fear that the home office will take away important experiences for their professional development.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Best Practices For Identifying And Leveraging Business Data In Global Communications

Vice President of Global Marketing at Geotab, overseeing corporate communications, brand development, and cross-channel marketing. Regardless of their industry, most marketers have access to more business data than they know what to do with, which is why data complexity is a significant marketing challenge today. In the 2020 Gartner Marketing Data and Analytics Survey of 415 marketing leaders, more than half of senior marketing respondents said they were disappointed in the results they’ve received from their marketing and data analytics investments thus far, and, consequently, just 54% of marketing decisions are influenced by marketing analytics. One factor that could contribute to this issue is that marketers need data that is both usable and meaningful enough to help inform strategy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investigation Discovery#Linkedin#Discovery Channel#Internship Program#Hgtv#Food Network#Tlc#Discovery Internship#Discovery#The City Council
martechseries.com

OneVoice Communications Inc. is now in partnership with 8×8, Inc.

OneVoice Communications Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership with leading integrated cloud communications platform provider 8×8, Inc. With this new partnership, OneVoice Communications Inc. will add to its portfolio 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service), which includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center, voice, team chat, and meetings capabilities in a single-vendor solution for employee communications, collaboration and customer engagement. OneVoice Communications will be able to provide integrations for customers with Microsoft Teams and SalesForce among many other products and services.
BUSINESS
Variety

Top Executives Matt Brodlie, Jonathan Kier Launch Upgrade Productions, Backed by Constantin Film

Former Disney Plus and Netflix executive Matt Brodlie and ex-Sierra/Affinity president Jonathan Kier have teamed to launch Los Angeles-based Upgrade Productions. The duo will serve as co-presidents. With backing from German powerhouse Constantin Film and a strategic partnership with Bron, Upgrade will develop and produce premium local language productions for a global audience. Upgrade is financing development of original IP with local authors, filmmakers and showrunners, including in Eastern Europe, Latin America and Japan. The outfit’s first feature film and television projects are expected to be revealed imminently. Joining Brodlie and Kier at Upgrade are former Sierra/Affinity executive Max Kondziolka...
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Dr. Amit Gosalia Of West Valley Hearing Center: “Communication”

This is relevant for your patients as well as your teams. The ability to communicate the need for your patient to take your recommendations is imperative for them to receive the best healthcare. On the other side, your teams can’t read your mind. Over-communicating is better than under-communicating so that mistakes aren’t made that can sacrifice patient care.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

Frontier Communications Appoints Melissa Pint Chief Digital Information Officer

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 1, 2021-- Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) today announced Melissa Pint has been appointed Chief Digital Information Officer. Ms. Pint will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery and lead the company’s digital transformation journey, overseeing digital operations and architecture, enterprise technology architecture, business processes and enhancing customer engagement initiatives.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Drum

LinkedIn’s Penry Price on how to maximize your return to the office

Maybe you’re going back to the office full-time, sometimes or hardly ever. Whatever the scenario, LinkedIn vice-president of marketing solutions Penry Price offers two key insights for a successful return. My colleagues and I have been talking a lot about what we call ‘The Great Reshuffle’ and how the world...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

TikTok To Launch Creator-Led NFT Collection

TikTok has announced that it is launching a new collection of NFTs called TikTok Top Moments that is inspired by its own top creators and that it will use NFTs as a tool for more creator empowerment. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

Smosh Hires Media Vet Daniel Tibbets As Its First CEO As YouTube Comedy Brand Plots Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Smosh, the longtime supplier of YouTube comedy videos, has hired its first CEO. Daniel Tibbets, a media veteran who most recently served as general manager for Robert Rodriguez’s El Rey Network, will guide the company as it looks to broaden its reach. Smosh, which has 45 million subscribers and 10 billion lifetime views on YouTube, found itself in limbo for a time in 2018 when its then-parent, Defy Media, shuttered. Soon afterward, it was acquired by well-established digital studio Mythical Entertainment. Tibbets will report directly to Mythical’s founders, the comedy studio duo known as Rhett & Link. “I’m very excited for this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
martechseries.com

Ben Williams Joins TBWA\Worldwide as Chief Creative Experience Officer

The appointment of a new breed of creative leader builds on the company’s investments in brand experience, design and innovation. TBWA\Worldwide announced the appointment of Ben Williams as global chief creative experience officer. Williams joins the TBWA collective to set the vision for TBWA’s global creative product, unlocking the power of creativity to push the boundaries of brand experience.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery+ to Launch in Canada Next Week

Discovery said on Tuesday that its discovery+ streaming service will launch in Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The company set the price tag at C$4.99 ($4.00) per month, with an ad-free version available for C$6.99 ($5.60) per month. The streamer started in the U.S. in January for $4.99, or $6.99 for the ad-free version. Discovery reached 18 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including discovery+, as of early August. “The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere,” said the company, led by CEO David Zaslav. Discovery+ will...
TV & VIDEOS
eWeek

8×8 Launches Frontdesk to Support Front Office Staff Communication

The vision for integrated unified communication (UC) and contact centers (CC) has been discussed in industry circles for years now, and almost every UC and CC vendor has aligned themselves to sell both technologies. Over the years, I have asked all the major vendors, what is driving the merging of...
COMPUTERS
uiowa.edu

Pomerantz Career Center On-Campus and Virtual Interviews - Week of October 11-15

On-Campus & Virtual Interviews for the week of October 11-15 (Note: For most schedules, you must submit an interview request at least 2 weeks in advance to be considered). New York Life Insurance Company - In-Person/On-Campus. STEP 1: Log into your Handshake account. STEP 2: Enter or Update Profile Information.
JOBS
Variety

Gravitas Ventures Acquires North American Rights to ‘Welcome to the Show’ – Film News in Brief

Gravitas Ventures announced they have acquired North American rights to Dorie Barton’s feature film, “Welcome to the Show,” and will release it through their hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, Direct TV, and more at the end of the film’s film festival tour on Nov. 23. “Welcome to the Show” begins when an invitation to a mysterious theatre piece, “The Show,” sends four best friends down a rabbit hole of mistrust and confusion. Richard Follin, Dillon Douglasson, Keegan Garant and Christopher Martin star. Producers are Barton and S.C.V. Taylor. Museum of Moving Image Launches...
MOVIES
Variety

Hilary Smith Segues to Head of Corporate Social Responsibility for NBCUniversal (EXCLUSIVE)

After six years as head of corporate communications, NBCUniversal veteran Hilary Smith will shift to a new post leading the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts. Smith will continue to oversee NBCU’s corporate communications for the near term until a successor is named. She already steered NBCU’s social impact programs. The decision to expand the role of corporate social responsibility into a full-time job is a sign of NBCUniversal’s heightened focus on such issues. Parent company Comcast has made a three-year, $100 million pledge to support social justice issues, which gives Smith a big budget for planning good works, company volunteer efforts...
BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

FOMO is the main driver for Gen Z to return to the office, according to LinkedIn

With the start of the implementation of remote work just over a year and a half ago, many Mexican companies thought that this would be an ideal scheme for young employees due to its flexibility and the comfort of working from home, however, a recent study LinkedIn, which interviewed 1,023 professionals in Mexico found that Gen Zers, those between 18 and 25 years old, are eager to return to the office, as they fear that the home office will take away important experiences for their professional development.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy