Cuba Daily Weather Forecast
CUBA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 47 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
