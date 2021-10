The book on one of Shreveport's most egregious cases of spousal abuse and child endangerment is finally closed. Back in February of 2020, Shreveport police responded to a frantic and terrified 911 call from a 10-year-old who was hiding in his closet with his 8 and 4-year old siblings. The boy reportedly told law enforcement officials that his father was hurting his mother and had done so before. The assault was still happening when officers with the SPD arrived, so they kicked in the locked door of the master bedroom to find 30-year old Christopher Michael Rapp standing over his estranged and clearly battered wife. Rapp has since admitted guilt in the crime.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO