Superscape 2022: Call for submissions for GREEN SHIFT - visions for sustainable living
Reflecting the processes of change, Superscape opens a creative space for unconventional ideas meant to deliver new impulses to real-life architectural output and urban development. Since the last issue of Superscape, the prize has been offered as a joint project of the private developer JP Immobilien and the non-profit developer WBV-GPA. Superscape is awarded biannually and seeks to encourage innovative and visionary architectural concepts that explore new models of living and strategies for inhabiting an urban context over a broad expanse of 30 years.worldarchitecture.org
Comments / 0