Hello.....I have been trying to build out a new VCSA 6.5 appliance and I am struggling with it. I create the VCSA using the VCSA Server Appliance Installer 6.5 and then I get to the actual configuration and I get an error "The Supplied system name "FQDN" is not valid" and then mentions the resolution of making sure you have an FQDN, which I know I do. I have done everything I can think of and I can resolve the name with the DNS forward and reverse lookup using nslookup and even using dig. I installed dig on both the VC 5.5 server and the Windows Server 2008 R2 AD DNS DC and even enabled EDNS as well. I am lost and have tried everything at this point. When the appliance loads up I get "Failed to Start Services. First Boot Error". I have looked up this error to no end and I have found it is related to the FQDN and trust me it is configured correctly. Why doesn't the setup wizard see it? All I am trying to do is create a new VCSA 6.5 appliance for my environment as I am on vSphere 5.5 and I know I need to upgrade. I want to avoid the migration wizard as I want to start fresh as my environment is pretty simple at this point and since this is my first time with the appliance I want to get used to it. Can anyone help me out? Thank you in advance.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO