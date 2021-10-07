CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, CO

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Burlington

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 6 days ago

(BURLINGTON, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Burlington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Burlington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0cJyaApG00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of Light Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

