Rainy Thursday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Battle Mountain Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Battle Mountain:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of light rain overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight High 63 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.