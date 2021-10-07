Newberry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
