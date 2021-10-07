Newcastle Weather Forecast

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 72 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 16 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.