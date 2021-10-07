Newcastle Weather Forecast
NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
