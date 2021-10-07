CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, WY

Newcastle Weather Forecast

Newcastle Updates
Newcastle Updates
 6 days ago

NEWCASTLE, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cJyZvpa00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 62 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

