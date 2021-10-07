4-Day Weather Forecast For Cle Elum

CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight High 57 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Patchy frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 56 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then widespread frost overnight High 51 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



