4-Day Weather Forecast For Cle Elum
CLE ELUM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while widespread frost overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy frost then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then widespread frost overnight
- High 51 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
