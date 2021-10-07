New Hampton Weather Forecast

NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.