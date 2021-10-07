New Hampton Weather Forecast
NEW HAMPTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
