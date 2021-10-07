Daily Weather Forecast For Alturas
ALTURAS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then slight chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 61 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
