Grafton Daily Weather Forecast
GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
