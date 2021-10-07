Grafton Daily Weather Forecast

GRAFTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



