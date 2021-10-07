Linden Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LINDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
