Kalona Weather Forecast
KALONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
