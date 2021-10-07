Delta Weather Forecast

DELTA, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 63 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



