4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0