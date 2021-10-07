Ogallala Weather Forecast

OGALLALA, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 67 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



