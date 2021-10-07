Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(MELROSE, MN.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Melrose, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melrose:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of fog overnight High 71 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.