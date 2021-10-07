Mccall Daily Weather Forecast
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
