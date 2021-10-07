Daily Weather Forecast For Quincy
QUINCY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Slight Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 26 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
