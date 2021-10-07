3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Clay Center
(CLAY CENTER, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Clay Center. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
