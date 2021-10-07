Colorado City Weather Forecast
COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Saturday, October 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
