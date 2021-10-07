Colorado City Weather Forecast

COLORADO CITY, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 22 mph



Saturday, October 9 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 66 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



