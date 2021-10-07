Weather Forecast For Ocean View
OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
