Ocean View, DE

Weather Forecast For Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
 6 days ago

OCEAN VIEW, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ee62H_0cJyZJjK00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View News Watch

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

