Forks Weather Forecast

FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Heavy Rain High 59 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 56 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



