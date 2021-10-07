Forks Weather Forecast
FORKS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Heavy Rain
- High 59 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 56 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
