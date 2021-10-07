4-Day Weather Forecast For Norton

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 74 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.