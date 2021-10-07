4-Day Weather Forecast For Norton
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
