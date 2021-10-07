Salmon Daily Weather Forecast
SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
