Salmon Daily Weather Forecast

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 61 °F, low 30 °F Light wind



