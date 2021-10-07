Daily Weather Forecast For Ephraim
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 63 °F, low 35 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
