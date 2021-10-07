Wheatland Daily Weather Forecast
WHEATLAND, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
