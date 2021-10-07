Manistique Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANISTIQUE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
