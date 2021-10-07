Belcourt Daily Weather Forecast
BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 60 °F, low 43 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain Showers Likely
- High 54 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
