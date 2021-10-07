Belcourt Daily Weather Forecast

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 60 °F, low 43 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain Showers Likely High 54 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 39 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.