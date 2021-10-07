4-Day Weather Forecast For Walton
WALTON, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
