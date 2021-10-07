Wadena Weather Forecast
WADENA, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
