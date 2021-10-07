Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(HARLAN, IA.) Thursday is set to be cloudy in Harlan, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Harlan:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



