Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Flora

(FLORA, IL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Flora Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Flora:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 16 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.