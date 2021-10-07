Fort Plain Weather Forecast

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly Cloudy High 64 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



