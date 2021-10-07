Daily Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 57 °F
- 12 mph wind
