Daily Weather Forecast For Kingfisher
KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
