Daily Weather Forecast For Kingfisher

KINGFISHER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.