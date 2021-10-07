Wautoma Daily Weather Forecast
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0