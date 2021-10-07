Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 544 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over northeastern Oklahoma City, or near Jones, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Warwick and Fallis. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 144 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO