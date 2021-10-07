CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeze Warning issued for Central Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 05:45:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-07 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Central Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 25 to 30. * WHERE...Central Oregon and Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...through 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for North Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: North Sioux BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...East Central Wyoming and the Northern Nebraska Panhandle including Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, and northern Sioux Counties. This includes but is not limited to Douglas, Glendo, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Torrington, Lusk, and Harrison. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and whiteout conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow. Avoid unnecessary travel!
SIOUX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 14:03:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northwest Plateau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 22 to 28 degrees. * WHERE...In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In Nevada, Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT /8 AM MST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

NWS issues overnight freeze warning for much of Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for much of northern Arizona after a chilly early winter storm hit the region. Freezing temperatures are forecast tonight for most areas of the region above 4,000 feet. Flagstaff is expected to dip down to 19 degrees tonight, 16 for the White Mountains. Sedona’s low should be around 36, Tuba City, Kykotsmovi, Pine and Strawberry in the mid to upper 20’s, Prescott around 30 degrees and the low to mid 30’s for the Verde Valley. The National Weather Service reminds the public to prepare for freezing overnight temperatures by detaching garden hoses from spigots, providing proper care and shelter for animals, and checking on vulnerable neighbors.
ARIZONA STATE
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Gila Region of SW New Mexico. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
Deschutes County, OR
Union County, OR
Jefferson County, OR
Oregon State
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 04:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Total snow accumulation 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...East Central Wyoming and the Northern Nebraska Panhandle including Converse, Niobrara, Platte, Goshen, and northern Sioux Counties. This includes but is not limited to Douglas, Glendo, Wheatland, Bordeaux, Chugwater, Torrington, Lusk, and Harrison. * WHEN...Until noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions due to icy, snow packed roads and whiteout conditions in heavy snow and blowing snow. Avoid unnecessary travel!
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 02:50:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-14 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Oregon Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-14 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Oregon Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Juab, Millard Counties, Sevier Valley, Southwest Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Juab, Millard Counties; Sevier Valley; Southwest Utah HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 19 expected. * WHERE...Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sevier Valley and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Animas River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Central Colorado River Basin; Central Yampa River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; Lower Yampa River Basin; San Juan River Basin FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Lower Yampa River Basin, Central Yampa River Basin, Central Colorado River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Upper Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Upper Treasure Valley and Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADA COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Lower Treasure Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ TO 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley. In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID. * WHEN...From 3 AM MDT /2 AM PDT/ to 10 AM MDT /9 AM PDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Estancia Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, low temperatures will fall to between 22 and 28 degrees. West winds will taper off through the evening however, gusts up to 40 mph will remain possible through 8 pm. * WHERE...Estancia Valley and San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees are possible. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing can kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and harm outdoor pets and livestock. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Lincoln County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma Southeastern Logan County in central Oklahoma * Until 615 AM CDT. * At 544 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over northeastern Oklahoma City, or near Jones, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Oklahoma City, eastern Edmond, Chandler, Luther, Wellston, Carney, Warwick and Fallis. This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 144 and 165. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 00:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 33 possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 9 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Magic Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 10:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Magic Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed above freezing, and the warning will be allowed to expire on schedule at 11 am MDT. As a reminder, once a freeze has occurred, even though additional freezing nights will occur, we will not issue additional freeze warnings for this forecast zone.
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Gila River Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Upper Gila River Valley. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley. * WHEN...from 1 AM to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

