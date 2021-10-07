Daily Weather Forecast For Algona
ALGONA, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
