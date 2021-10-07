Liberty Daily Weather Forecast
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 57 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
