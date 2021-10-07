Ganado Weather Forecast

GANADO, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 37 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight High 58 °F, low 36 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.