Bonners Ferry, ID

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Bonners Ferry News Watch
 6 days ago

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dU4ys_0cJyYDTB00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 29 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 49 °F, low 31 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

