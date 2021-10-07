4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry
BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 58 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 58 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
