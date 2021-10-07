4-Day Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

BONNERS FERRY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 58 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 59 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 58 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 49 °F, low 31 °F Light wind



