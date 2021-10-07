Muleshoe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 55 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 55 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 25 mph wind
