3903 Pumpkin Seed Ln, Henrico, VA 23060

Located in the heart of Short Pump, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome in West Broad Village offers unsurpassed amenities and convenience. The versatile floorplan offers a first floor bedroom with attached full bath, laundry room and direct access to the 2 car garage. The 2nd level features the stunning kitchen with granite countertops, island, large dining area and access to the balcony. The spacious family room and 1/2 bath round out this level. Head to the 3rd level where you'll enjoy the primary suite with vaulted ceiling, sky lights, large walk-in closet and gorgeous en-suite bath. Don't miss the versatile and generous loft that could easily serve as a home office. A 3rd bedroom that's large enough to be another primary bedroom round out this amazing townhome. West Broad Village residents enjoy access to walking/jogging trails, the community pool and clubhouse with fitness center, theatre and game room. Shops, restaurants, Whole Foods and ACAC (gym) are all a short walk away. Proximity to all major highways make this home the pinnacle of convenience.