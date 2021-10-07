Ely Weather Forecast
ELY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 32 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 21 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
